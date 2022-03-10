Left Menu

Over Rs 745 crore collected as revenue from coal & other major minerals in last 3 years: Minister

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:13 IST
Over Rs 745 crore collected as revenue from coal & other major minerals in last 3 years: Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over Rs 754 crore was collected as revenue from coal and other major minerals during the last three years, Meghalaya Commerce and Industry Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar told the state Assembly on Thursday.

Dhar said this while replying to a query raised by AITC legislator from Rangsakona Zenith Sangma in the Assembly. On the revenue share, Dhar said for coal it is 75 per cent for state government and 25 per cent for ADCs while for other major minerals it is 40 per cent for state government and 60 per cent for ADCs. He said the total amount entitled to the three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) as revenue share during 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 is Rs 174.63 crore.

''The state government has released a total amount of Rs 209.39 crore to the 3 ADCs. The pending amount to be paid is Rs 21.01 crore,'' Dhar said, adding that Rs 2 crore is pending for KHADC and Rs 18.18 crore for JHADC. He also informed that advance payment of Rs 55 crore was also made to Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022