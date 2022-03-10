Left Menu

Yellen says sanctions over Ukraine war limiting China's ability to buy Russian oil

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 22:02 IST
Yellen says sanctions over Ukraine war limiting China's ability to buy Russian oil
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that financial sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine were limiting China's ability to buy Russian oil, and Beijing was not "meaningfully offsetting or lessening" sanctions pressure on Moscow.

"My sense is that financial institutions in China that do business in dollars and in euros are worried about the impact of sanctions," Yellen said in a Washington Post Live interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022