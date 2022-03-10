Yellen says sanctions over Ukraine war limiting China's ability to buy Russian oil
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 22:02 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that financial sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine were limiting China's ability to buy Russian oil, and Beijing was not "meaningfully offsetting or lessening" sanctions pressure on Moscow.
"My sense is that financial institutions in China that do business in dollars and in euros are worried about the impact of sanctions," Yellen said in a Washington Post Live interview.
