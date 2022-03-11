Left Menu

IAEA chief Grossi to present ideas on nuclear safety to Russia and Ukraine

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 11-03-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 00:40 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@rafaelmgrossi)
The U.N. nuclear watchdog will present ideas to Ukraine and Russia in the coming hours on how to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine and a meeting is likely "very soon," its chief Rafael Grossi said on Thursday.

"I am quite encouraged on one important thing: Ukraine and the Russian Federation want to work with us and agreed to work with us," Grossi told a news conference after a trip to Turkey where he met Russia and Ukraine's foreign ministers separately. "We have to move fast."

