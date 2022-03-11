Russia and Ukraine's foreign ministers failed on Thursday to agree any measures to ease a conflict that has trapped hundreds of thousands of civilians in Ukrainian cities sheltering from Russian air raids and shelling.

HOSPITAL HIT * After international condemnation of a Russian strike on a hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and Moscow's claims the building no longer served as a healthcare facility, the Kremlin said it would investigate further. Russia's Defence Ministry later denied hitting the hospital, accusing Ukraine of a "staged provocation" there. DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS * Foreign ministers from Russia and Ukraine made no progress in talks in Turkey, with Moscow rejecting Kyiv's call for a ceasefire and reiterating its conditions for ending the fighting. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * President Vladimir Putin said sanctions on Russia would rebound against the West, including in higher food and energy prices, and said Moscow would solve its problems and emerge stronger. * Russian forces have so far destroyed at least $100 billion worth of Ukrainian infrastructure and other physical assets, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief economic adviser said. * Rio Tinto became the first major miner to announce it was cutting all ties with Russia, joining a raft of leading Western companies leaving the country. * Britain imposed asset freezes and travel bans on Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich and Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft. * European Union leaders agreed to phase out buying Russian oil, gas and coal, a draft declaration showed, but are unlikely to offer Ukraine rapid EU membership. HUMANITARIAN TOLL * Over 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine so far, according to the latest U.N. tally, around half of them children. * Over 400,000 civilians have so far been evacuated inside Ukraine, mostly from active battle zones, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said. * Russia's Defence Ministry said it would open humanitarian corridors for evacuation of Ukrainians to Russia at 10 am (0700 GMT) every day, Interfax news agency reported. * Russian forces are operating with "reckless disregard" for civilians as they face stronger-than-expected resistance in Ukraine, and U.S. intelligence agencies are tracking their actions to hold them to account, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said. AID * The U.S. Congress agreed to allocate $13.6 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine. * The International Monetary Fund approved $1.4 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine. QUOTES * "Air strikes started from the early morning. Air strike after air strike. All the historic centre is under bombardment. They want to absolutely delete our city, delete our people. They want to stop any evacuation," Petro Andrushenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor, told Reuters by phone. * "We'll emerge from this crisis with a revitalised psychology and conscience. We won't have any illusions that the West can be a reliable partner," Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

