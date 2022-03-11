Russia agrees to allow Ukrainian repair team to access power lines near Chernobyl -Interfax

The Russian defence ministry said on Thursday it had agreed to allow a Ukrainian repair team to access power lines in the area around the Chernobyl nuclear power station, Interfax news agency said, giving no further details.

The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog said earlier that in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, communications with Chernobyl and another nuclear power station at Zaporizhzhia had degraded and the situation was concerning.

