IMF's Georgieva sees growing pressure on Russia to end war in Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2022 02:04 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 02:04 IST
International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said she expected mounting pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine given the spillover effects it is having on economies around the world. Georgieva told CNBC that she had spoken on Wednesday with a Chinese central bank official who expressed great concern about the loss of human life and suffering in Ukraine.

She said the IMF was preparing to revise downward its forecast for global economic growth as a result of the war and deep sanctions imposed on Russia, but still expected a "positive trajectory" for the world economy.

