U.S. has no intention of offering Russia anything new on sanctions to reach Iran nuclear deal
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2022 02:33 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 02:29 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department on Thursday said Washington has no intention of offering Russia anything new or specific as it relates to sanctions on Moscow in talks to reach a nuclear deal with Iran.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters a nuclear deal with Iran is down to a small number of outstanding issues and called on all parties, including Russia, to focus on resolving the final issues to reach a deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Iran
- Washington
- Ned Price
- Moscow
- The U.S. State Department
Advertisement
ALSO READ
With war drawing closer, rebels ask Russia for military help
EU imposes sanctions on Russian ministers of defense, economy
POLL-Broad majority of Americans support Russia sanctions - poll
WRAPUP 9-U.S. says Russia on brink of Ukraine attack after separatist plea for help
Russia partially shuts airspace near border with Ukraine, citing safety concern