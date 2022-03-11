Talks between Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers failed to bring any respite for hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in besieged Ukrainian cities. But the Russian defence ministry said it would declare a ceasefire on Friday and open evacuation corridors from five cities. HOSPITAL HIT * After international condemnation of a Russian strike on a hospital in Mariupol and Moscow's claims the building no longer served as a healthcare facility, the Kremlin said it would investigate further. The defence ministry later denied hitting the hospital.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * President Putin said sanctions on Russia would rebound against the West and Moscow would solve its problems and emerge stronger. * The IMF will be forced to lower its global growth forecast as the war and sanctions have triggered a contraction in global trade and sharply higher food and energy prices. IMF head Kristalina Georgieva also said she expected pressure to mount on Russia to end the war because of the effects on world economies. * Rio Tinto became the first major miner to announce it was cutting all ties with Russia. * Britain imposed asset freezes and travel bans on Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich and Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian oil company Rosneft. * European Union leaders agreed to phase out buying Russian oil, gas and coal, a draft declaration showed. HUMANITARIAN TOLL * Over 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine so far, according to the latest U.N. tally, around half of them children. * Over 400,000 civilians have so far been evacuated inside Ukraine, mostly from active battle zones, the interior minister said. * Russian forces are operating with "reckless disregard" for civilians as they face stronger-than-expected resistance in Ukraine, U.S. spy chiefs said. QUOTES * "Air strikes started from the early morning. Air strike after air strike. All the historic centre is under bombardment. They want to absolutely delete our city, delete our people. They want to stop any evacuation," Petro Andrushenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor, told Reuters by phone. * "We will do everything to ensure that we never again depend on the West in those areas of our life which have a significant meaning for our people," Russian foreign minister Lavrov said. (Compiled by Gareth Jones and Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)