Three rhinos sent to Assam State Zoo from Kaziranga

Three rhinos, which were separated from their mother in 2019, were sent to Assam State Zoo from Kaziranga on Thursday.

ANI | Kaziranga (Assam) | Updated: 11-03-2022 07:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 07:02 IST
Rhinos being taken to Assam State Zoo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Dr Samsul Ali, veterinary surgeon said, "The age of three rhinos is around 2-3 years. The rhinos were unconscious and sent to the zoo under security arrangements of the forest department. They were rescued by CWRC from Kohra, Biswanath and Agratuli areas. These rhinos were rescued during the 2019 flood." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

