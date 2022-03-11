Left Menu

First 'drone school' inaugurated in Gwalior

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday inaugurated the first drone school in Gwalior.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-03-2022 08:13 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 08:13 IST
First 'drone school' inaugurated in Gwalior
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated first drone school in Gwalior (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday inaugurated the first drone school in Gwalior. The chief minister said that drone technology opens huge technology opportunities for youngsters.

"First drone school in the state has been inaugurated in Gwalior. There's huge employment potential in this industry as drones can be used for various purposes," Chouhan told media persons here. In addition, Madhya Pradesh was also the first state in the country in advancing the use of drone technology at a big scale by organising drone meta in Gwalior in December last year.

The programme was the biggest congregation of drone manufacturers, service providers, drone enthusiasts and user communities, especially students, farmers and common man of the city. The programme included drone exhibition, demonstration, drone spardha, industry-user interactions and launches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

