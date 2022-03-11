Left Menu

Paragliding banned till further orders in Himachal's Kangra district

Kangra District Administration on Thursday banned all paragliding activities in the district till further orders.

11-03-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Kangra District Administration on Thursday banned all paragliding activities in the district till further orders. The decision was taken following the death of two persons in a paragliding accident at Bir-Billing on March 8.

Kangra deputy commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal has banned paragliding under the Disaster Management Act, informed an official release. On March 9, as many as two persons have been killed and one suffered injuries as they fell off a paraglider while taking off in Bir Billing.

"Two persons have been killed and one has been seriously injured after they fell off a paraglider while taking off in Bir Billing of Kangra district on Tuesday evening," Deputy Commissioner of Kangra Nipun Jindal told ANI. "The police has registered an FIR and investigation is on. The district administration has sanctioned Rs 4 lakh financial help to each family of the deceased," Jindal said.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

