Railway Operations disrupted after bomb found on tracks in Bihar's Gaya

Railway operations were disrupted for two hours after a bomb was found on the railway tracks near Guraru railway station in Gaya district of Bihar, said a police officer on Thursday. "Railway operations were disrupted for two hours after a crude bomb was found on the railway track near Guraru railway station. It is within 100 meters range of the railway station," said Manish Kumar, Additional Superintendents of Police, Gaya.

As it was a low-intensity bomb it was defused on the tracks only. The Police officer also said, "Investigation is ongoing" when asked about culprits behind the bomb.

This bomb scare comes a day after Naxals allegedly set a poclain machine on fire in the Gaya district "Naxals allegedly set a poclain machine on fire near Piparwar village in Gaya's Dumaria block," said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ajit Kumar on Wednesday. (ANI)

