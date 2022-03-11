Left Menu

El Salvador suspends fuel taxes, cuts import tariffs to cushion energy prices impact

El Salvador on Thursday unveiled a series of measures aimed at cushioning the impact of a sharp increase in energy prices aggravated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine These include the suspension of fuel taxes, initially for three months, and the reduction of import tariffs on 20 basic and agricultural goods.

Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 11-03-2022
These include the suspension of fuel taxes, initially for three months, and the reduction of import tariffs on 20 basic and agricultural goods. President Nayib Bukele, who made the announcement on national television late Thursday, also said he would ask companies that generate electricity to not raise their rates.

"The Government is taking important measures to provide relief to the population so that Salvadorans do not feel the effects of these global crises," Bukele said. "That directly benefits families (...) but it also benefits the entire supply chain."

Bukele urged businesses to not increase the prices of their products. As part of the measures, Bukele said he will propose a law that sanctions the illegal trade of hydrocarbon products. The law must be submitted to Congress for approval.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, oil, and gas prices have risen sharply. It came just as some countries started to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation was on the rise. El Salvador's annual inflation rate reached 6.7% in February, central bank data showed. The government forecasts the economy to grow 4% this year.

