Ukraine says it will no longer buy Russian nuclear fuel
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 11-03-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 12:17 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian state nuclear power firm Energoatom will no longer buy Russian nuclear fuel, the company said on Friday.
Ukraine operates Soviet-era nuclear reactors, importing its fuel from Russia and the United States.
