Ukraine hopes 'humanitarian corridor' from Mariupol will open

Ukraine hopes a "humanitarian corridor" will be opened successfully for civilians to leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. Residents have been cowering under fire, and without power or water, in the strategic ally important city of over 400,000 people for more than a week and attempts to arrange a local ceasefire and safe passage out have failed repeatedly.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-03-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 13:05 IST
Iryna Vereshchuk Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine hopes a "humanitarian corridor" will be opened successfully for civilians to leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Residents have been cowering under fire, and without power or water, in the strategically important city of over 400,000 people for more than a week, and attempts to arrange a local ceasefire and safe passage out have failed repeatedly. "We hope it will work today," Vereshchuk said in a televised statement in which she said she hoped several other humanitarian corridors would also be opened.

Russia's defense ministry said it would open humanitarian corridors from Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Chernihiv. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that not a single civilian had been able to leave Mariupol on Thursday, a day after an attack on a hospital that he said killed three people.

He blamed Russian shelling for the failure of the evacuation attempt. Russia blames Ukraine for the collapse of humanitarian corridors and denies targeting civilians. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and unseat leaders it calls neo-Nazis.

