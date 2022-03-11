J-K: Indian Army helicopter crashes in Gurez sector

An Indian Army helicopter crashed in the snow-bound area of the Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Baraum area of Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir, according to defence official.

Search parties have rushed to the spot. "The search parties of the security forces are reaching the snow-bound area for the rescue of the chopper crew," said the official.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

