Anzac Day services to return to Gallipoli in Apr 2022

Minister for Veterans' Meka Whaitiri has confirmed today that New Zealand and Australian public Anzac Day services will return to Gallipoli next month.

The recommencement of Gallipoli commemorations in Turkey comes three years after the last service was able to be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Whaitiri will attend this years' service in Gallipoli as the New Zealand Government representative, including visits to the Māori Contingent Pā site at No1 Outpost, Shrapnel Valley, Beach Cemetery, and Twelve Tree Copse Cemetery where some of the fiercest fighting took place.

"The Government acknowledges the collaborative work that New Zealand and Australian officials have undertaken with Turkish authorities to be able to bring us back together to once again commemorate Anzac Day at Gallipoli. We very much appreciate the ongoing generous support provided by the Turkish authorities that allows us to commemorate at Gallipoli in a safe and respectful way", Meka Whaitiri said.

"Anzac Day in Gallipoli is a significant part of our national day of remembrance and one that has been keenly missed by those who had hoped to attend the commemorations since the last one took place in 2019. We look forward to welcoming those who wish to attend once more."

As well as the dawn service on 25 April at the Anzac Commemorative Site, a New Zealand commemoration is also planned be held at Chunuk Bair.

All commemorations will be held within the Turkish COVID-19 guidance at the time and attendees will be encouraged to follow appropriate public health measures.

"While there are no immediate concerns that the current conflict in Ukraine will impact commemoration plans, officials continue to monitor the situation," Meka Whaitiri said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade provides up to date travel advice via the SafeTravel website. All New Zealanders are advised to register their travel plans with SafeTravel. Attendance passes are free but require prior registration. More information about registering for attendance passes and the commemoration itself can be found here https://commemorations.teg.com.au/.

