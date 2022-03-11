Left Menu

Odisha government to conduct offline Matriculation Examination from April 29

The Odisha Government has decided to conduct the offline Matriculation Examination from April 29 this year.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 11-03-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 14:45 IST
Odisha government to conduct offline Matriculation Examination from April 29
Odisha Government Logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Government has decided to conduct the offline Matriculation Examination from April 29 this year. The annual High School, Sanskrit Board, and State Open School Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha are slated between April 29 to May 6, informed Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra.

Informing about the decision Mohapatra said, "For more than two years, not only Odisha or India but the whole world has been severely affected by COVID-19 pandemic, this has also badly affected the students and their studies. During the 2020-21 academic session, the Matric Exams had been canceled and results were declared through an alternative method of assessment." He further added that the situation has improved in the current academic year, 2021-22 and offline classes have started. In a discussion with all the stakeholders, BSE has decided on the methods to conduct this year's Matriculation Examination and evaluation.

"Following the discussion Government has decided to conduct Summative Assessment-2 for the students of Class 10th. It will be mandatory for all students and will be done in offline mode, the exam would be held for one subject each day." In order to reduce the pressure on students, the Government has decided to conduct evaluation through three-tier evaluation criteria including two alternative methods of assessment and the third is the new scheme of assessment as decided by the Board of Secondary Education. The highest marks obtained through any of the methods will be considered as final Marks, said Mohapatra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022