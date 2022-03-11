Left Menu

BSF recovers huge arms cache in Punjab's Ferozepur

Personnel of the Border Security Force and Special Task Force in a joint operation on Friday recovered a huge cache of weapons from the Ferozepur Sector on the India Pakistan border.

ANI | Ferozepur (Punjab) | Updated: 11-03-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 14:59 IST
BSF recovers huge arms cache in Punjab's Ferozepur
BSF recovered a cache of arms from Ferozepur. Image Credit: ANI
Among the confiscated arms and ammunition are five AK-47 rifles and 10 magazines, three US-made rifles with six magazines and five pistols with ten magazines and cartridges.

The joint operation of BSF and STF is underway and more details are awaited. (ANI)

