BSF recovers huge arms cache in Punjab's Ferozepur

Personnel of the Border Security Force and Special Task Force in a joint operation on Friday recovered a huge cache of weapons from the Ferozepur Sector on the India Pakistan border.

Among the confiscated arms and ammunition are five AK-47 rifles and 10 magazines, three US-made rifles with six magazines and five pistols with ten magazines and cartridges.

The joint operation of BSF and STF is underway and more details are awaited. (ANI)

