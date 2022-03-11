Left Menu

Ukrainian nuclear plants stable, staff under 'psychological pressure' - Energoatom

Radiation levels at all plants had not changed, it said. "Employees of the station are under strong psychological pressure from the occupiers, all staff on arrival at the station are carefully checked by armed terrorists," it said, referring to the Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia.

All Ukrainian nuclear power stations are operating stably but staff in the Zaporizhzhia plant that was captured by Russian forces are facing psychological pressure, the Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said on Friday. Radiation levels at all plants had not changed, it said.

"Employees of the station are under strong psychological pressure from the occupiers, all staff on arrival at the station are carefully checked by armed terrorists," it said, referring to the Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia. "All this negatively affects work and endangers nuclear and radiation safety."

