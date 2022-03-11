Left Menu

Elephant electrocuted to death in Assam's Kaziranga Park

An elephant died due to electrocution at a Tea Estate near Kaziranga National Park of Assam on Friday, according to forest officials.

11-03-2022
An elephant was electrocuted to death in Kaziranga National park (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The incident took place at Burapahar Tea Estate in Kaliabor in Nagaon district of Assam.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve Director P Sivakumar said that this area falls under the Hatidandi animal Corridor. The animal was killed after it came into contact with an electric transformer. (ANI)

