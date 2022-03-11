Left Menu

Bomb explodes, injures cow

The cow was let to graze on a farm by a cattle owner, the police said and added that probe was on to find out who had left the the bomb there.

Updated: 11-03-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 15:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A cow got injured early Friday when it chewed on a country bomb that exploded near Gobichettipalayam in the district, police said on Friday According to the police, the bomb was placed to poach wild boar and deer. The cow was let to graze on a farm by a cattle owner, the police said and added that probe was on to find out who had left the bomb there. Meanwhile, the cow was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

