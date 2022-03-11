Bomb explodes, injures cow

A cow got injured early Friday when it chewed on a country bomb that exploded near Gobichettipalayam in the district, police said on Friday According to the police, the bomb was placed to poach wild boar and deer. The cow was let to graze on a farm by a cattle owner, the police said and added that probe was on to find out who had left the bomb there. Meanwhile, the cow was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

