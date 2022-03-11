Nearly 1 million Ukrainians without electricity, says state energy firm
11-03-2022
More than 954,000 Ukrainians were without electricity as of Thursday because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy provider Energoatom said on Friday.
"Nearly 228,000 consumers have been left without gas," Energoatom said in a statement.
