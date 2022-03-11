OILSEEDS PRICES

MUMBAI, MAR 11 OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1640.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. - Sunflower Exp. Ref. 1820.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1875.00 Refined Palm Oil 1605.00 Soyabean Ref. 1600.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1580.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1550.00 Copra white 1640.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 1420.00 Linseed 1925.00 Castor Comm. 1473.00 F.S.G. 1483.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1463.00 Mowra 1480.00 Neem - Karanji 1600.00 DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 43000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 36500.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 30000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soya meal 48% 62870.00 Castor Extr. 13150.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 8200.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 9100.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 10600.00 Gr Javas 70/80 10500.00 Gr. Javas 80/90 10000.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Export Qty 5800.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 9700.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 9500.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 9100.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 9000.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 8800.00 Sunflower Seed 6300.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 8600.00 Castorseed Bombay 7125.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - All above rates are net of GST.

