Think of region-specific marketing strategies to generate more income, TN CM tells officials

11-03-2022
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday called upon bureaucrats to devise strategies to market region or district-specific commodities like turmeric or other products and help generate more income for the state.

They should take into account the uniqueness of the commodities pertaining to each district and come up with ideas to market the products, he said, during his opening remarks on the second day of the three-day conference of district collectors, superintendents of police and forest officials which commenced at the Secretariat here on Thursday.

''Each and every district has a unique product like turmeric or natural resources. Think of how to market these commodities to generate more revenue,'' he suggested.

This initiative should benefit all sections of people, he said, and advised the officials to ''bear in mind that your views should reflect honest and transparent administration.'' ''We should not forget that people are the masters for us -- politicians like me and officials like you. A rupee spent (on development activity) should reach the last beneficiary without getting scattered. This will be the best example of good governance,'' the Chief Minister said.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

