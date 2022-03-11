Left Menu

11-03-2022
Finland's President Niinisto calls Zelenskiy ahead of speaking with Putin
Sauli Niinisto Image Credit: Wikipedia
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto called his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy ahead of a phone call he has scheduled for today with Russia's Vladimir Putin, the president's office said in a statement on Friday.

The two leaders discussed the current state of Russia's invasion to Ukraine, focusing on need for humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians and safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, the statement read.

