Finland's President Niinisto calls Zelenskiy ahead of speaking with Putin

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto called his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy ahead of a phone call he has scheduled for today with Russia's Vladimir Putin, the president's office said in a statement on Friday.

The two leaders discussed the current state of Russia's invasion to Ukraine, focusing on need for humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians and safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, the statement read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)