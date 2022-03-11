Meenakashi Lekhi inaugurates exhibition ‘Instruments of Accession & Merger: The Journey of Integration’

On the occasion of 132nd Foundation Day of Archives, National Archives of India of Culture Ministry organizedan archival exhibition entitled 'Instruments of Accession & Merger: The Journey of Integration' under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi, Minister of State for Culture External Affairs inaugurated the exhibition today.

On the occasion Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi said history is history, not everything may be likeable or agreeable about it, but still it is necessary to read and write our history to strengthen our roots and lay foundation for the future. She further remarked that this exhibition exhibits our history, the documents that helped in the construction of India, documents of all states and those of the princely states have also been displayed in the exhibition. She further added it is important to depict, read or write and understand the facts which led to and laid foundation of Modern India.

The exhibition Instruments of Accession & Merger: The Journey of Integration' is based on original documents, it is an endeavor to showcase the story of accession and merger through a presentation of original archival public documents and cartographic records, which include material from the Public Record Series, especially from the Ministry of states.

The exhibition showcases valuable information from NAI records, repositories, library collections that unfold the drama and action of the unification and merger by signing of the Instrument of Accession and the implementation of the modalities of the Instrument of Merger of small princely states. Selected documents of the integration process from various parts of the country are also on display. Further, the documents of Cooch Behar and Tripura from the east, of Bajana and Kutch from the west, those of Kashmir from the north, of Mysore, Travancore, and Hyderabad from the south and of Bhopal from the central region can also be seen in this exhibition. Several photographs, press clippings, private papers and related maps are on display to illuminate the theme of the exhibition.

The exhibition will remain open for public viewing till 10thMay 2022 from 10: 00 am to 5:00pm each day except on holidays.

