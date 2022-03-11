Left Menu

Iran says pause in nuclear talks could create momentum for resolving remaining issues

Iran's foreign ministry said on Friday a pause in talks with world powers to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal may create momentum for resolving any remaining issues. "Pause in #ViennaTalks could be a momentum for resolving any remaining issue and a final return.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 16:52 IST
Iran says pause in nuclear talks could create momentum for resolving remaining issues
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran's foreign ministry said on Friday a pause in talks with world powers to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal may create momentum for resolving any remaining issues.

"Pause in #ViennaTalks could be momentum for resolving any remaining issue and a final return. The successful conclusion of talks will be the main focus of all," ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Twitter. "No external factor will affect our joint will to go forward for a collective agreement."

Iran and world powers will pause talks in reviving a 2015 nuclear deal due to "external factors", the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Friday after last-minute Russian demands threatened to torpedo otherwise largely completed talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022