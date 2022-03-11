Iran says pause in nuclear talks could create momentum for resolving remaining issues
Iran's foreign ministry said on Friday a pause in talks with world powers to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal may create momentum for resolving any remaining issues. "Pause in #ViennaTalks could be a momentum for resolving any remaining issue and a final return.
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Iran's foreign ministry said on Friday a pause in talks with world powers to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal may create momentum for resolving any remaining issues.
"Pause in #ViennaTalks could be momentum for resolving any remaining issue and a final return. The successful conclusion of talks will be the main focus of all," ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Twitter. "No external factor will affect our joint will to go forward for a collective agreement."
Iran and world powers will pause talks in reviving a 2015 nuclear deal due to "external factors", the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Friday after last-minute Russian demands threatened to torpedo otherwise largely completed talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saeed Khatibzadeh
- Tehran
- Russian
- Iran
- European Union's
ALSO READ
Delhi HC asks Twitter to take down several tweets made by historian Audrey Truschke against Vikram Sampath
Samiran Gupta to lead public policy team for Twitter in India
HC asks Twitter to take down Truschke's tweets alleging plagiarism by historian Vikram Sampath
Facebook, Twitter highlight security steps for users in Ukraine
Twitter users can now add content warnings to individual tweets