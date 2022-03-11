CBSE Term-II Board examinations for classes 10, 12 to be held from April 26

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday informed that the Term-II examinations for classes 10 and 12 are to be held from April 26, 2022. Last year, the CBSE had announced that board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. While Term-I exams have already been held, the Term-II exams for both the classes will commence from April 26.

This time exam timings will be 10:30 am and won't be conducted in two shifts. Further details are available on the official website, stated the CBSE. According to the Board, the exam schedule has been prepared keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

"As the schools were closed due to the pandemic which has led to learning loss, therefore, more gaps have been given between the examinations in almost all the subjects in both the classes," said the CBSE in a notification issued today. The CBSE notification further added, "Other competitive exams including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the data sheet."

The Supreme Court on February 23, 2022 dismissed a plea seeking cancellation of physical exams for Class X and XII to be conducted by all State Boards, CBSE, ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), saying such petitions give false hope to students and only create more confusion. (ANI)

