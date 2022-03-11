Lebanon bans export of some locally-produced foods - state news agency

Lebanon's trade ministry has banned the export of some locally-produced foods, the state news agency reported on Friday.

The export ban includes items such as processed fruits and vegetables, milled grain products, sugar, bread, and some types of alcohol. The ban also covers animal feed.

