Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Saudi Aramco refinery, facilities

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 17:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Saudi_Aramco)
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement targeted a Saudi Aramco refinery in Riyadh using three drones, the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised address on Friday.

Sarea added that the movement also targeted Aramco facilities at the Saudi Arabian cities of Jizan and Abha.

A refinery in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, was attacked by a drone on Thursday morning but petroleum supplies were not affected, Saudi state news agency SPA reported early on Friday.

