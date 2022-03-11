Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Saudi Aramco refinery, facilities

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement targeted a Saudi Aramco refinery in Riyadh using three drones, the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised address on Friday.

Sarea added that the movement also targeted Aramco facilities at the Saudi Arabian cities of Jizan and Abha.

A refinery in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, was attacked by a drone on Thursday morning but petroleum supplies were not affected, Saudi state news agency SPA reported early on Friday.

