Euro zone bond yields rise to new highs on Ukraine talks hopes

Euro zone bond yields continued rising on Friday as Russian president Vladimir Putin said there were "positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine. Friday's rise added to a jump in yields on Thursday after a surprise plan from the European Central Bank to end bond purchases in the third quarter despite uncertainty around the Ukraine war.

The ECB's decision, which also includes smaller bond purchases than previously announced under its conventional bond buying programme, the APP, had sent euro zone bond yields soaring as investors had expected the bank to refrain from making commitments. On Friday, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, touched a new three-week high at 0.312% and was up nearly 4 basis points by 1211 GMT. It had fallen earlier in the session prior to the Russia headlines.

Its five-year yield was up 5 bps to 0.05% after rising to positive territory for the first time since Feb. 28 on Thursday. "It's a modest response but it's a positive response," Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank, said of the rise in yields following Putin saying there were "certain positive shifts, negotiators on our side tell me", without elaborating.

"Clearly the market is keen to trade positive headlines. Maybe that's reflective of positioning on the back of Ukraine. It could also be a desire not to miss out on any relief rally which is likely to be significant," McGuire added. Italy's 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.92% after surging over 20 bps following the ECB meeting.

That closely watched risk premium on Italian debt fell to around 160 bps from 163 bps, but was still far above 150 bps prior to the ECB's policy decision. Italy's debt - a key beneficiary of ECB stimulus - was the worst hit in the bloc on Thursday and the sell-off in its debt came after a rally earlier in the week on the back of a report that the European Union may unveil joint debt sales to fund defence and energy spending related to the war in Ukraine.

"There is some more risk for spreads and peripheral countries, because (quantitative easing) ending is worrying investors," said Mauro Valle, head of fixed income at Generali Investments Partners. But at an auction which raised 7.75 billion euros from the sale of bonds due 2024, 2029 and 2037, Italy's cost of funding fell to a two-month low.

The focus was also on a number of ECB policymakers, who emphasised that any rate hikes would be gradual and that the bank had room to manoeuvre if the economic outlook changed. Meanwhile, an EU summit resumed on Friday to tackle defence and energy spending issues.

Divisions have emerged over the possibility of new joint debt issuance, advocated by countries like France and Italy but opposed by Germany, the Netherlands and others.

