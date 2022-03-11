Kavitha highlights gender gap in jobs, calls upon industry to hire women

Highlighting gender gap in jobs, Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader and MLC K Kavitha on Friday called upon the industry to hire more women and pointed out that the pandemic played havoc with women's workforce. While addressing the three-day Business Women Expo 2022, Kavitha said, "47 per cent of women lost their jobs due to COVID, while men lost just 7 per cent."

She mentioned that the employability of women in the country is less than ten per cent."Out of 47 per cent of women who lost jobs, not many are likely to come back. Employability of women is less than 10 per cent. Pandemic has directly affected women's employment. So you need to extend a helping hand to women to come back to work. Please hire more women," she added. The MLC also requested the industry leaders present on the dais in particular and employers in general to hire more women. She also emphasized on creating awareness among the women about various schemes which the government offers for developing women's entrepreneurship.

"Not many women are aware of it. It is found that a meagre 17 per cent of women are aware of the various schemes introduced by governments Women bodies in particular and other industrial associations must create awareness about these schemes," Kavitha said. Kavitha was the chief guest at the inauguration of the Second Edition of Business Women Expo-2022, India's largest women-owned businesses expo BWE-2022. The event was jointly hosted by Hitex and COWE (Confederation of Women Enterprises) India. (ANI)

