Amid Russia-Ukraine war, Centre making efforts to check rise in edible oil, fuel prices: MoS Bhagwat Karad

India is keeping a close eye on the Russia-Ukraine war situation, said Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad, adding that the Central government is making efforts to check the rise in edible oil and fuel prices.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 18:45 IST
Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India is keeping a close eye on the Russia-Ukraine war situation, said Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad, adding that the Central government is making efforts to check the rise in edible oil and fuel prices. "We are keeping a close eye on the war situation in Ukraine and Russia, our efforts are to not let common citizens suffer due to the price rise in edible oil or fuel. We have our eyes on the fuel and edible oil prices, due to the war situation in Ukraine. There is a committee of a group of senior ministers who are observing the situation closely," Karad said while responding to a question on the possibility of the rise in edible oil and fuel prices triggered by the Ukraine crisis.

"Being an MoS, I am unable to comment on these right now. It is difficult to comment on what exact decision government will take but we will not let the common man suffer," he added. Bhagwat Karad was in Pune on Friday to hold various meetings with industry leaders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

