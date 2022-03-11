Left Menu

TN: Chithirai festival to begin on April 5 at Madurai's Meenakshi Temple

The Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple administration on Friday announced that the world-famous Chithrai Festival will begin on April 5 with temple flag hoisting.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:57 IST
TN: Chithirai festival to begin on April 5 at Madurai's Meenakshi Temple
Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple administration on Friday announced that the world-famous Chithrai Festival will begin on April 5 with temple flag hoisting. Chithirai Festival, also known as Chithirai Thiruvizha, Meenakshi Kalyanam or Meenakshi Thirukalyanam is the Celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar.

This year's Chithirai festival assumes significance as it was not held with the participation of devotees for the past two years due to the lockdown restrictions imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Celestial Wedding or Thirukalyanam is scheduled to take place on April 14, informed the temple authority. The car festival will be held on April 15 and the Kallazhagar festival would be on April 16.

The festival lasts for one month. The first 15 days mark the celebrations of the coronation of Meenakshi as the divine ruler of Madurai and her marriage to Sundareshwar. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

