Russia promised to respond in few days on Iran guarantees - EU official

Russia has promised to respond in a few days over the question of the guarantees it has asked for in the Iran nuclear talks, a senior EU official said, adding that there were still some technical issues to be ironed out between the U.S. and Iran.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 11-03-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 19:00 IST
Russia has promised to respond in a few days over the question of the guarantees it has asked for in the Iran nuclear talks, a senior EU official said, adding that there were still some technical issues to be ironed out between the U.S. and Iran. "They are thinking about that reaction and in the meantime we cannot advance," the official said after Moscow had been told that its demands for economic guarantees would not be accepted.

"It has said it will respond in a question of days. We cannot continue like this." The official added that Washington and Tehran still had technical issues that needed to be resolved before finalizing a deal to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, but did not foresee huge problems. They were related to how sanctions would be lifted rather than which sanctions.

