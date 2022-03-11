Left Menu

Karnataka: Five dead, two injured in road accident in Kalaburagi

Five people were killed and two others were injured after a car crashed into a tree near Baluragi village in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Friday.

ANI | Kalaburagi (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-03-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 19:57 IST
A visual from the accident site in Kalaburagi on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI
Five people were killed and two others were injured after a car crashed into a tree near Baluragi village in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Friday. According to the Afzalpur police, two others injured in the accident were shifted to Afzalpur Taluk hospital.

"The deceased identified as Baba saheb, Chaya, Komal, Rani and Anava bade all are from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra," stated the police. As per the police, the accident took place when the victims were returning from the Dattatreya temple at Ganagapur.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

