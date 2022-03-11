Iran chief nuclear negotiator leaves Vienna as talks paused
Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:10 IST
Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani left Vienna on Friday after talks to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers were paused, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.
Iran and world powers on Friday paused negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear accord due to "external factors", the EU's top diplomat said, after last-minute Russian demands threatened to torpedo the otherwise largely completed negotiations.
