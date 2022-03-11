Left Menu

Reuters | Versailles | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:12 IST
France's Macron says all options on table for new Russia sanctions
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that EU leaders had been quick to adopt a first round of sanctions on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine and were ready to do more if needed.

"We are ready to adopt new sanctions, all options are on the table," Macron told a news conference at the end of a two-day EU summit in Versailles, near Paris.

Macron added that EU leaders had sent a clear message to Ukraine. "The path to our Europe is open to them," he said, adding that Europe would help Ukraine rebuild what Russia destroys during the war.

