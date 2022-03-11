Left Menu

Kerala reports 1,175 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 1,175 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:12 IST
Kerala reports 1,175 new COVID-19 cases
Kerala reported 1,175 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the state government health bulletin, the state has 10,511 active cases.

It said 1,612 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The bulletin said 27,093 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 142 have been hospitalised. With two more fatalities due to the disease, the death toll has gone up to 66,762 in the state.

India reported 4,194 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.52 per cent, according to Health Ministry. (ANI)

