Macron says governments can't swallow whole inflation effect for consumers
"We have the means to bear the cost of sanctions, counter-sanctions and to protect our economies," Macron told a news conference in Versailles, near Paris. But he warned measures his government had taken in France to shield consumers from rising energy prices were temporary and could not cover the whole inflationary shock consumers will face. "Governments are not here to swallow the whole inflationary effect," Macron said.
But he warned measures his government had taken in France to shield consumers from rising energy prices were temporary and could not cover the whole inflationary shock consumers will face. "Governments are not here to swallow the whole inflationary effect," Macron said. "These are exceptional measures that will be temporary."
