Left Menu

Macron says governments can't swallow whole inflation effect for consumers

"We have the means to bear the cost of sanctions, counter-sanctions and to protect our economies," Macron told a news conference in Versailles, near Paris. But he warned measures his government had taken in France to shield consumers from rising energy prices were temporary and could not cover the whole inflationary shock consumers will face. "Governments are not here to swallow the whole inflationary effect," Macron said.

Reuters | Versailles | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:31 IST
Macron says governments can't swallow whole inflation effect for consumers
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday European economies could bear the cost of new sanctions on Russia, but that national governments could not swallow the whole inflationary cost on their own. "We have the means to bear the cost of sanctions, counter-sanctions and to protect our economies," Macron told a news conference in Versailles, near Paris.

But he warned measures his government had taken in France to shield consumers from rising energy prices were temporary and could not cover the whole inflationary shock consumers will face. "Governments are not here to swallow the whole inflationary effect," Macron said. "These are exceptional measures that will be temporary."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022