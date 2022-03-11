Left Menu

IREDA inks pact to solarise CIPET campuses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 21:09 IST
IREDA inks pact to solarise CIPET campuses
Representative image Image Credit: ireda.in
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) on Friday signed a pact with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) to provide techno-financial expertise for solarisation of its campuses.

IREDA and CIPET function under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, respectively.

''IREDA today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CIPET to provide techno-financial expertise for solarization of CIPET campuses,'' the MNRE said.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Pradip Kumar Das, chairman and managing director (CMD), IREDA and Shishir Sinha, director general, CIPET.

Under the MoU, IREDA will help CIPET to solarise its numerous academic campuses by installing solar PV or rooftop solar projects. The project is most likely to begin at CIPET's campuses located in Varanasi and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Bidar in Karnataka.

As part of the MoU, CIPET will be able to lower its electricity expenditure and reduce its carbon footprint by installing solar power plants at its academic campuses.

IREDA's CMD Pradip Kumar Das said, ''The agreement is expected to bring in best practises by combining the experience of both organisations and to advance the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision for the country's long-term growth through green energy.'' The government aims to source 50 per cent of its energy from renewable sources, and these partnerships will help us accomplish the goal, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022