J&K govt sets up honey processing unit in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir government has set up a honey processing unit in the winter capital of the Union Territory and registered 340 beekeepers of the Jammu division for the facility.

KK Sharma, Director, Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare, Jammu, inaugurated a 100 kilograms capacity unit established under the apiculture development scheme at Krishi Bhawan here on Friday.

Sharma said the honey processing unit consists of an automatic honey processing plant, moisture reduction unit, storage chamber, and bottling unit. ''It performs multi-functions, including preheating, processing, moisture reduction, filtration and bottling of the honey,'' he said.

The unit will go a long way in helping the bee-keepers of the Jammu division as the department will facilitate the processing of crude honey produced by the farmers free of cost, he added. The bee-keepers will be provided with a logo under the ''Jammu kheti'' brand as well as testing for successful marketing of honey for remunerative returns, the director noted.

It was informed that the ''Madhu Kranti'' portal has been developed by National Bee-Keeping & Honey Mission (NBHM) and 340 bee-keepers of the Jammu division have been registered to date on the said portal.

This will facilitate full tracking and hassle-free movement and migration of bee colonies for chasing bee flora outside the UT, Sharma said.

Pertinently, the department is promoting Ramban white honey of autumn season under ''one district one product'', which is known for its best quality, colour and taste. Moreover, honey is also produced in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and other districts of the Jammu division, he said. Beekeeping forms the potential part of integrated farming and can play an important role in doubling the farmer's income, being a non-competitive off-farm activity besides income and employment generating venture due to wide agro-climatic diversity enabling round the year bee flora availability.

