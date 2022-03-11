E3 diplomat rules out negotiation with Russia over Iran trade guarantees

There will be no negotiation on a broad exemption for Russia with regard the trade guarantees it has requested for Iran, an E3 diplomat said, adding that world powers would need to look at other options if Moscow continued to block the process.

Accusing Russia of taking the Iran nuclear talks hostage, the diplomat said there was "critical urgency" to conclude the deal to revive a 2015 nuclear pact as further external factors could also threaten it.

The E3 comprises Britain, France and Germany.

