JNPA-SEZ to be catalysts for port-based industrialization in India: Chairman

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) informed that it has undertaken multiple projects aligning with the PM's initiative of 'Gati Shakti.' during a media briefing in Mumbai, today. The briefing highlighted the progress and the outcome of these developmental projects in line with PM Gati Shakti- National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity.

Stressing on JNPA's projects and its features contributing towards the aim of Gati Shakti, Chairman, JNPA, Sanjay Sethi, stated, "The projects like JNPA-SEZ, Fourth Container Terminal, additional Liquid Cargo Jetty, etc. will be a catalyst for port-based industrialization in India and make the EXIM trade even more efficient with ease of operation. JNPA is the leading port in the country that provides state-of-the-art facilities. These projects under Gati Shakti will contribute to all-inclusive progress and development of the nation."

Aligned with the PM Gati Shakti – National Master Plan, JNPA has undertaken various projects like Coastal Berth, JNPA SEZ, Centralized Parking Plaza, Fourth Container Terminal, Road Widening, Dry Port at Wardha & Jalna, Berthing facility for ROPAX/RORO, Common Railyard, Additional Liquid Cargo Jetty etc. These projects will further boost the EXIM trade and bolster the nation's economy.

During the conference, JNPA presented a video and presentation giving a glimpse of the projects, followed by an interactive session with the Chairman, JNPA.

Senior officials from Railways, Customs, PSA Mumbai, IPRCL, NHAI key and JNPT Hods were also present.

PM Gati Shakti aims to reduce logistics costs, develop world-class infrastructure to make EXIM efficient, and benefit citizens by saving cost and time and fastening the pace of development in the country. It will play a major role in the integrated economic growth of the country. It is based on seven engines of growth - roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways, and logistics.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) at Navi Mumbai is one of the premier container handling ports in India. Commissioned on 26th May 1989, in less than three decades of its operations, JNPA has transformed from a bulk-cargo terminal to become the premier container port in the country. Currently, JNPA operates five container terminals: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT), the Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), the Gateway Terminals India Pvt. Ltd. (GTIPL), Nhava Sheva International Gateway Terminal (NSIGT) and the newly commissioned Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCTPL). The Port also has a Shallow Water Berth for general cargo and another Liquid Cargo Terminal which is managed by BPCL-IOCL consortium and newly constructed coastal berth.

(With Inputs from PIB)