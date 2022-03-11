Left Menu

E3 diplomat rules out negotiation with Russia over Iran trade guarantees

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:05 IST
E3 diplomat rules out negotiation with Russia over Iran trade guarantees

There will be no negotiation on a broad exemption for Russia with regard to guarantees it has requested for doing trade with Iran, an E3 diplomat said, adding that world powers would need to look at other options if Moscow blocked the process.

Accusing Russia of taking the Iran nuclear talks hostage, the diplomat said there was "critical urgency" to conclude the deal to revive a 2015 nuclear pact as further external factors could also threaten it. The E3 comprises Britain, France and Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022