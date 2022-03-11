PKN Orlen continues to buy Russian crude to ensure security of supplies
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:13 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland's largest refiner PKN Orlen said it was continuing to buy Russian crude oil to ensure the security of supplies, as some European buyers shunned Russian barrels over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"For the Orlen Group, the priority is to ensure the continuity of operation of our European refineries and the energy security of Poland and the entire region, including Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Czech Republic and Slovakia," the company said in an email to Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. Security council to meet Wednesday night on Ukraine -diplomats
Countries speak out at the UN: ''Ukraine, you're not alone''
Ukraine requests urgent UNSC meet after heads of DPR, LPR ask Putin for help
At least five blasts heard in separatist-held Ukraine city of Donetsk - Reuters witness
UN Security Council sets an emergency meeting on Ukraine