Left Menu

PKN Orlen continues to buy Russian crude to ensure security of supplies

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:13 IST
PKN Orlen continues to buy Russian crude to ensure security of supplies
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's largest refiner PKN Orlen said it was continuing to buy Russian crude oil to ensure the security of supplies, as some European buyers shunned Russian barrels over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"For the Orlen Group, the priority is to ensure the continuity of operation of our European refineries and the energy security of Poland and the entire region, including Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Czech Republic and Slovakia," the company said in an email to Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022