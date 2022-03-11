Left Menu

Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

A Sarpanch was shot at and injured in the Audora area in Kulgam district, following which he succumbed to his injuries, said the J-K police on Friday.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:18 IST
Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Kulgam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Sarpanch was shot at and injured in the Audora area in Kulgam district, following which he succumbed to his injuries, said the J-K police on Friday. The site is currently being cordoned off by the security forces and efforts are underway to nab the terrorists, said the police.

As per the police, the terrorists have not been identified so far. This comes two days after a Sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists in the Khonmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022