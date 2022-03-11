Kerala budget gives priority to overall development, growth: FICCI

Left Menu

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Kerala chapter on Friday said the state government's budget gave priority to the overall development and growth.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:45 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Kerala chapter on Friday said the state government's budget gave priority to the overall development and growth. "The Kerala budget gives priority to the overall development and growth of the state. The special consideration given to areas such as finance, skills, IT, startups and innovative food processing is commendable. Startups, incubation centres, the establishment of 10 to 15 District Skill Parks, Innovation Park in Thiruvananthapuram, IT corridors, new IT parks in Kannur and Kollam and 10 mega food processing parks are welcome and provide more employment opportunities," said FICCI statement.

"The decision to develop private sector industrial parks and to expedite land acquisition for Gift City and Kochi and Palakkad Industrial Corridor is welcome. The decision to develop infrastructure in the minor ports of Kerala will greatly benefit the business community. The consideration given to the tourism sector is also commendable. The proposal to review the basic land tax and fair value without reducing the stamp duty will significantly affect the real estate sector, which is suffering the most from COVID," FICCI said. Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Friday presented the budget in the state assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

