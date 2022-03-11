Left Menu

Maharashtra reports 318 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 318 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the Public Health Department said on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:51 IST
Maharashtra reports 318 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra reported 318 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the Public Health Department said on Friday. The active COVID-19 caseload in the state stands at 2,925.

A total of 355 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate in the state to 98.09 per cent. One person lost their life to the virus during the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent.

Out of 7,85,28,186 laboratory samples, 78,70,627 has been tested positive (10.02 percent). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022